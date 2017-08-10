Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit song "The Boy Is Mine" will always remain a classic (and karaoke favorite), but now the '90s jam is getting an interesting spin! James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor created an incredible musical parody of the song for The Late Late Show on Tuesday night.

So who's the object of their affection? None other than everyone's favorite Star Wars actor du jour—John Boyega! Watch above as the late-night host and the Transparent Emmy winner fight for their man in "The Boyega Is Mine." The best highlights include Corden's dance moves in his silk pajamas and Boyega seductively eating pancakes from Tambor!