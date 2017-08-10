Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit song "The Boy Is Mine" will always remain a classic (and karaoke favorite), but now the '90s jam is getting an interesting spin! James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor created an incredible musical parody of the song for The Late Late Show on Tuesday night.
So who's the object of their affection? None other than everyone's favorite Star Wars actor du jour—John Boyega! Watch above as the late-night host and the Transparent Emmy winner fight for their man in "The Boyega Is Mine." The best highlights include Corden's dance moves in his silk pajamas and Boyega seductively eating pancakes from Tambor!
"Nothing heats up a Wednesday night like silky jammies, @jeffreytambor's honeyed vocals, and a 1990's throwback," Corden tweeted about the R&B spoof. When they're not busy singing nostalgic tunes, Corden is enjoying Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music while Boyega is currently promoting his role in Detroit (released July 28). He's also preparing for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (out Dec. 15) and next year's Pacific Rim: Uprising
Nothing heats up a Wednesday night like silky jammies, @jeffreytambor's honeyed vocals, and a 1990's throwback. pic.twitter.com/bqVrwyimi6— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 10, 2017
