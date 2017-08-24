In today's segment of "Who approved this?"...A Batman spinoff centered on The Joker and Harley Quinn is now in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (the directors behind NBC's This Is Us and the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love) are set to helm the movie.

The as-yet-untitled project will star Jared Leto and Harley Quinn, who will reprise their roles from last summer's Suicide Squad. Unlike Warner Bros.' Joker origin movie (which was also deemed unnecessary), this spinoff will actually be placed under the DCEU. It will be a "criminal love story," but there's no details of how the directors plan to highlight the two villains' toxic, manipulative and sometimes abusive relationship. A source described the theme to THR as "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine."