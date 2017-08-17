Justin Bieber is back with fresh tunes! The pop star released his new single "Friends" today (Aug. 17), which marks his first solo track since 2016's "Company." Get to streaming via Spotify below:

"I'm wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / It doesn't have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?" Bieber sings on the simple chorus. He co-wrote "Friends" with frequent collaborators BloodPop, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. BloodPop, who previously worked with Bieber on four songs off 2016's Purpose, also produced "Friends."

As of now, there's no word of when Bieber plans to follow-up Purpose with a fifth new album. But the singer seems to want to be away from the spotlight for now, as he cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour last month. His team explained it was due to "unforeseen circumstances," yet he further clarified the decision with confused fans in a candid letter.

“Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU!” the 23-year-old wrote. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I am not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.” “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..” he continued while citing broken relationships. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Next, get your #TBT on with this classic Justin Bieber interview where he meet fans and talks his Believe album in Fuse's 2012 special: