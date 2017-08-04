The rivalry returns. The boys from the classic 1984 movie Karate Kid are all grown up in a new sequel titled Cobra Kai. The 10-episode comedy series, which will premiere on YouTube Red in 2018, will once again pit Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence against each other.

Actors Ralph Macchio (Daniel) and William Zabka (Johnny) will reprise their popular roles but this time as leaders of rival dojos three decades after they fought in the All Valley Karate Tournament.