The rivalry returns. The boys from the classic 1984 movie Karate Kid are all grown up in a new sequel titled Cobra Kai. The 10-episode comedy series, which will premiere on YouTube Red in 2018, will once again pit Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence against each other.
Actors Ralph Macchio (Daniel) and William Zabka (Johnny) will reprise their popular roles but this time as leaders of rival dojos three decades after they fought in the All Valley Karate Tournament.
The series will be without karate master Mr. Miyagi because actor Pat Morita died in 2005. The impact of Mr. Miyagi's absence will be addressed through Daniel's onscreen struggles.
Relive the movie magic Mr. Miyagi, Daniel and Johnny made with this memorable Karate Kid scene:
In other revival news, MTV will be bringing back Total Request Live in October. Relive some of that show's best moments with these throwback photos:
35 Totally 'TRL' Moments: Revisiting the MTV Classic
With news that MTV is bringing back 'Total Request Live' we're looking back at some of our fave moments in that famous MTV studio in New York's Times Square
