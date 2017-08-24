Katy Perry has dropped her new "Swish Swish" video, which is more of her wacky and tongue-in-cheek version of the 1996 classic Space Jam movie than an alleged Taylor Swift diss that most people were expecting.

The pop star is the leader of the Tigers basketball team, which includes the hilariously deadpan Backpack Kid, Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Dexter Mayfield and viral star Christine Sydelko. So who are they up against? The muscle-flexing Sheep team that has Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus and 10x Ms. Olympia champion Iris Kyle. Nicki Minaj also pops in as the game's halftime performer to spit her equally-kooky verse (and to give Perry a brief pep talk).