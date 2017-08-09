Kendrick Lamar's 'Rolling Stone' Interview: 7 Most Fascinating Takeaways

Photo of the day

August 8: Fifth Harmony Looks Cute for B2S

We may not want to think about going back to school just yet, but it's hard to feel too bad about it when we have such a cute, new Fifth Harmony magazine cover! The ladies are the cover models for the upcoming September/October issue of Seventeen and you'll not only get some back to school tips, but learn about their advice on staying true to yourself and sticking together.