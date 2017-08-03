"This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion / Yeah, we keep on sinning, yeah, we keep on singing / Flying down the highway, backseat of the Hyundai / Pull it to the front, let it run, we don't valet," Kesha sings on the lengthy chorus. Her soft vocals soaring above the electric guitar bridge towards the end is one of the song's highlights. Similar to her "Woman" promotion , she penned an essay describing the meaning behind "Hymn." "I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either—this is why the song 'Hymn' is so special to me," Kesha wrote for Mic.com. "The longer title was 'Hymn for the Hymnless.' And when I say 'hymnless,' I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn."

She continues,

"I think there has never been a more important time for dreamers to be outspoken about their beliefs. I was recalling times I’ve gone out into the streets over the last year to make known how I feel about certain issues when writing lines like, 'Go on, read about us in the news ... After all we’ve been through/ No, we won’t stand and salute ... If we die before we wake/ Who we are is no mistake/ This is just the way we’re made.' I personally will never stop fighting for equality for all humans. That is the passion behind this song. This song is dedicated to all the idealistic people around the world who refuse to turn their backs on progress, love and equality whenever they are challenged. It’s dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate and division of any kind. It’s also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are. It’s a hopeful song about all of these people—which I consider myself one of—and the power that we all have when we all come together."

"Hymn" comes after "Woman," "Praying" and "Learn to Let Go." She co-wrote it with her mom Pebe Sebert, Cara Salimando, Jonny Price and "the galactic genius" Ricky Reed. Kesha will embark on the Rainbow Tour—her first trek with a new album in four years—beginning on Sept. 26 in Birmingham, Ala. Click here for all the tour dates.