The 30-year-old pop star will likely sing her powerful comeback single "Praying" as well as her follow-up singles "Woman" and "Learn To Let Go." Watch the video below to see the performance:

Fresh off announcing her first solo tour in four years, Kesha will perform new songs from her upcoming third studio album Rainbow on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. ET from inside YouTube's studios in Los Angeles.

Kesha Announces First Tour in Four Years: Here Are Her Rainbow Tour Dates

The concert will be somewhat of preview of her upcoming Rainbow Tour, which starts Sept. 26.

Fans can register for the Aug. 3 pre-sale of tickets now on Tunespeak. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 5 at KeshaOfficial.com. Ticket buyers also will get a physical copy of the album with each purchase.

"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans, and I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour," Kesha said in a statement. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."

Get in the mood for the live stream and tour with this past Fuse interview with Kesha: