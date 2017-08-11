Kesha: Olivia Bee

Kesha just unleashed her first album in five years on Aug. 11, and it's crammed with empowering lyrics and uplifting beats. We listened to the entire Rainbow album, her follow-up to 2012's Warrior, and gathered the best lyrics. So push play on the Spotify player, read the powerful lyrics and start living your best life.

Don't let the bastards get you down

Don’t let the assholes wear you out

Don't let the mean girls take the crown

Don't let the scumbags screw you around

Don't let the bastards take you down

~ From “Bastards” (pictured above) Been underestimated my entire life

I know people gonna talk shit, and darling, that's fine

But they won't break my spirit, I won't let ‘em win

I’ll just keep on living, keep on living

The way I want to live

~ From “Bastards” Do whatever makes you happy

Screw everything else if you ask me

Because life is short and we only got one shot

So let's go balls out, give it everything we got

Don't let those losers take your magic

~ From “Let ‘Em Talk” I've decided all the haters everywhere can suck my dick

~ From “Let ‘Em Talk” Everything I got, I bought it

Boys can’t buy my love, buy my love

~ From “Woman”

Kesha: Olivia Bee

I don't need a man to be holding me too tight

I’m a motherfuckin' woman, baby, that's right

I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight

~ From “Woman” After all we've been through, no, we won't stand and salute

So we just ride, we just cruise, living like there's nothing left to lose

If we die before we wake, who we are is no mistake

This is just the way we're made

You know what I mean, you on the team

~ From “Hymn” I'm proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come

‘Cause I can make it on my own

And I don't need you, I found a strength I’ve never known

I’ll bring thunder, I'll bring rain

When I’m finished, they won't even know your name

~ From “Praying” (watch live version below) Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment

Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you

~ From “Learn To Let Go” (pictured above) The past can't haunt me if I don't let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Got to learn to let it go

~ From “Learn To Let Go” (watch below)

I want to lay in your arms when the world is burning

I want dig in your heart, take away your hurting

~ From “Finding You” I'm gonna search for your love, right through hell and heaven

Millions of years yet to come and in all dimensions

I know that you'll always be my happy ending

~ From “Finding You” Yeah, maybe my head’s fucked up

But I'm falling right back in love with being alive

Dreaming in light, light, lights

~ From “Rainbow” Darling, our scars make us who we are

So when the winds are howling strong

And you think you can't go on

Hold tight, sweetheart

~ From “Rainbow” I can't believe it, night after night

Life is so perfect when you walk the line

Baby, I love you so much

Don't make me kill you

~ From “Hunt You Down”

Some people, they got the big brains

They make all the computer games

Some people, they look so sexy

Pop and fizzle like a Pepsi

Some people, they got the money

Drive around in Lamborghinis

I don't need any of those things

I just wanna dance like a motherfucker

~ From "Boogie Feet" featuring Eagles of Death Metal My moves are such good luck, you'll win the lottery

~ "Boogie Feet" featuring Eagles of Death Metal Never thought about that wifey life

Wedding bells just made me wanna die

But when you grab me and you spin me around

You really screw my head up upside-down

~ “Boots” No one can light up the night like you do

Flickering embers of love I’ve known one or two

But old flames can't hold a candle to you

~ "Old Flames (Can't Hold A Candle To You)" featuring Dolly Parton I’ve been living in a lonesome galaxy

But in my dreams, I see them come and rescue me

Look up in the sky and there they'll be

~ "Spaceship”