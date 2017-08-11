Kesha just unleashed her first album in five years on Aug. 11, and it's crammed with empowering lyrics and uplifting beats. We listened to the entire Rainbow album, her follow-up to 2012's Warrior, and gathered the best lyrics. So push play on the Spotify player, read the powerful lyrics and start living your best life.
Don't let the bastards get you down
Don’t let the assholes wear you out
Don't let the mean girls take the crown
Don't let the scumbags screw you around
Don't let the bastards take you down
~ From “Bastards” (pictured above)
Been underestimated my entire life
I know people gonna talk shit, and darling, that's fine
But they won't break my spirit, I won't let ‘em win
I’ll just keep on living, keep on living
The way I want to live
~ From “Bastards”
Do whatever makes you happy
Screw everything else if you ask me
Because life is short and we only got one shot
So let's go balls out, give it everything we got
Don't let those losers take your magic
~ From “Let ‘Em Talk”
I've decided all the haters everywhere can suck my dick
~ From “Let ‘Em Talk”
Everything I got, I bought it
Boys can’t buy my love, buy my love
~ From “Woman”
I don't need a man to be holding me too tight
I’m a motherfuckin' woman, baby, that's right
I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight
~ From “Woman”
After all we've been through, no, we won't stand and salute
So we just ride, we just cruise, living like there's nothing left to lose
If we die before we wake, who we are is no mistake
This is just the way we're made
You know what I mean, you on the team
~ From “Hymn”
I'm proud of who I am
No more monsters, I can breathe again
And you said that I was done
Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come
‘Cause I can make it on my own
And I don't need you, I found a strength I’ve never known
I’ll bring thunder, I'll bring rain
When I’m finished, they won't even know your name
~ From “Praying” (watch live version below)
Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment
Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you
~ From “Learn To Let Go” (pictured above)
The past can't haunt me if I don't let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Got to learn to let it go
~ From “Learn To Let Go” (watch below)
I want to lay in your arms when the world is burning
I want dig in your heart, take away your hurting
~ From “Finding You”
I'm gonna search for your love, right through hell and heaven
Millions of years yet to come and in all dimensions
I know that you'll always be my happy ending
~ From “Finding You”
Yeah, maybe my head’s fucked up
But I'm falling right back in love with being alive
Dreaming in light, light, lights
~ From “Rainbow”
Darling, our scars make us who we are
So when the winds are howling strong
And you think you can't go on
Hold tight, sweetheart
~ From “Rainbow”
I can't believe it, night after night
Life is so perfect when you walk the line
Baby, I love you so much
Don't make me kill you
~ From “Hunt You Down”
Some people, they got the big brains
They make all the computer games
Some people, they look so sexy
Pop and fizzle like a Pepsi
Some people, they got the money
Drive around in Lamborghinis
I don't need any of those things
I just wanna dance like a motherfucker
~ From "Boogie Feet" featuring Eagles of Death Metal
My moves are such good luck, you'll win the lottery
~ "Boogie Feet" featuring Eagles of Death Metal
Never thought about that wifey life
Wedding bells just made me wanna die
But when you grab me and you spin me around
You really screw my head up upside-down
~ “Boots”
No one can light up the night like you do
Flickering embers of love I’ve known one or two
But old flames can't hold a candle to you
~ "Old Flames (Can't Hold A Candle To You)" featuring Dolly Parton
I’ve been living in a lonesome galaxy
But in my dreams, I see them come and rescue me
Look up in the sky and there they'll be
~ "Spaceship”
Watch Fuse's classic Kesha interview from 2011 to see how much she has grown:
