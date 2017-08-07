Backed by a band and a strings section, an emotional Kesha performed her powerful comeback single "Praying" to a live audience at YouTube's studios in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old pop star posted that live version on her YouTube channel on Aug. 7 for more people to enjoy, but be sure to grab a tissue before you push play because it's a tear-jerker and a reminder of her years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke that had prevented her from releasing new solo music until this year.
When "Praying" was released in early July, it marked her first solo song since "Crazy Kids" from her 2012 Warrior album. She quickly unleashed three more songs ("Woman," "Learn to Let Go" and "Hymn") ahead of the Aug. 11 release of her third album, Rainbow, and upcoming 21-stop tour of the same name.
August has blessed us with many stellar live performances. Here are a few from Lollapalooza:
Lollapalooza 2017: The Best Live Photos
Arcade Fire, Joey Badass, Tove Lo, Chance the Rapper, Zara Larsson, Blink-182, Tegan and Sara, Jon Bellion, Run The Jewels, Banks and many more, these are all the best live shots from the Chicago fest!
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
JoshBrasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilMagic via Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Barry Brecheisen?WireImage
Tim Mosenfelder/GettyImages
Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Barry Brecheisen/WIreImage via Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images
User Comments