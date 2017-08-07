Backed by a band and a strings section, an emotional Kesha performed her powerful comeback single "Praying" to a live audience at YouTube's studios in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old pop star posted that live version on her YouTube channel on Aug. 7 for more people to enjoy, but be sure to grab a tissue before you push play because it's a tear-jerker and a reminder of her years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke that had prevented her from releasing new solo music until this year.