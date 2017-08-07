Backed by a band and a strings section, an emotional Kesha performed her powerful comeback single "Praying" to a live audience at YouTube's studios in Los Angeles. 

The 30-year-old pop star posted that live version on her YouTube channel on Aug. 7 for more people to enjoy, but be sure to grab a tissue before you push play because it's a tear-jerker and a reminder of her years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke that had prevented her from releasing new solo music until this year. 

When "Praying" was released in early July, it marked her first solo song since "Crazy Kids" from her 2012 Warrior album. She quickly unleashed three more songs ("Woman," "Learn to Let Go" and "Hymn") ahead of the Aug. 11 release of her third album, Rainbow, and upcoming 21-stop tour of the same name. 

August has blessed us with many stellar live performances. Here are a few from Lollapalooza:

Lollapalooza 2017: The Best Live Photos

Arcade Fire, Joey Badass, Tove Lo, Chance the Rapper, Zara Larsson, Blink-182, Tegan and Sara, Jon Bellion, Run The Jewels, Banks and many more, these are all the best live shots from the Chicago fest!

August 7, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Tove Lo performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo

Tove Lo

Tove Lo performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rapper Big Sean performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinoi

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rapper NONAME performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

NONAME

Rapper NONAME performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi of Grouplove performs on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park

Group love

Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi of Grouplove performs on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Lil Yachty performs at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/G

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty performs at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Win Butler (L) and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park o

Arcade Fire

Win Butler (L) and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: The Chicago Bulls Drumline performs with Ethan Snoreck aka Whethan during Lollapalooza at Grant Par

Whether and The Chicago Bulls Drumlin

The Chicago Bulls Drumline performs with Ethan Snoreck aka Whethan during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rag'n'Bone Man performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rapper Joey Badass performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illino

Joey Badass

apper Joey Badass performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: DJ Power Pleasant performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinoi

DJ Power Pleasant

DJ Power Pleasant performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Charli XCX (R) performs with special guest Halsey on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Augus

Charli XCX and Halsey

Charli XCX brings out special guest Halsey on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Chance the Rapper performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illi

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Zara Larsson performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Vance Joy performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo

Vance Joy

Vance Joy performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

JoshBrasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Banks performs on Day Three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (P

Banks

Banks performs on Day Three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Joe Newman of alt-J performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Il

alt-J

Joe Newman of alt-J performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Singer Leon performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Pho

Léon

Léon performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Mark Hoppus (L) and Travis Barker of Blink 182 perform during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on Au

Blink-182

Mark Hoppus (L) and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Yukimi Nagano of Little Dragon performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Park on Augus

Little Dragon

Yukimi Nagano of Little Dragon performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Jidenna performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Gett

Jidenna

Jidenna performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Tegan Quin and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara perform during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Pa

Tegan and Sara

Tegan Quin and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara perform during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Matt Bellamy of Muse performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 3, 2017

Muse

Matt Bellamy of Muse performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: General Atmosphere during day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illino

Fans Having Fun

Shot of the crowd during day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Wiz Khalifa performs on Day One of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinoi

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa performs on Day One of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Jon Bellion (R) performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illin

Jon Bellion

Jon Bellion performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Mark Foster of Foster the People performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017

Foster The People

Mark Foster of Foster the People performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Quavo of Migos performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illino

Migos

Quavo of Migos performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: A general view of the atmosphere during Migos' performance at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on Aug

Fans Enjoying Migos

A general view of the atmosphere during Migos' performance at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Matthew Schultz of Cage the Elephant performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2

Cage The Elephant

Matthew Schultz of Cage the Elephant performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Bibi Bourelly performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hicke

Bibi Bourelly

Bibi Bourelly performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: El-P and Killer Mike of Run the Jewels performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois

Run the Jewels

Killer Mike and El-P of Run the Jewels performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Crystal Castles performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hic

Crystal Castles

Crystal Castles performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Mura Masa performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mura Masa

Mura Masa performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Singer NAO performs onstage with Mura Masa performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4,

NAO

Singer NAO performs onstage with Mura Masa at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chica

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Sarah Grace McLaughlin aka Bishop Briggs performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Par

Bishop Briggs

Sarah Grace McLaughlin aka Bishop Briggs performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Barry Brecheisen?WireImage

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Kaytranada performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kaytranada

Kaytranada performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/GettyImages

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: MAX aka Max Schneider (L) and Whethan aka Ethan Snoreck (R) perform on the BMI Stage during Lollapa

MAX

MAX aka Max Schneider (L) and Whethan aka Ethan Snoreck (R) perform on the BMI Stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Liam Gallagher performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hick

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Gramatik performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Phot

Gramatik

Gramatik performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: George Ezra performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/

George Ezra

George Ezra performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Paper Diamond performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hicke

Paper Diamond

Paper Diamond performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: JJ Julius Son of Kaleo performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago

Kaleo

JJ Julius Son of Kaleo performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Britt Daniel of Spoon performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago,

Spoon

Britt Daniel of Spoon performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Porter Robinson performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illin

Porter Robinson

Porter Robinson performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Mondo Cozmo performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mondo Cozmo

Mondo Cozmo performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was altered with digital filters.) Skott performs on Day Two of Lollapalooza a

Skott

Skott performs on Day Two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Pham performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty I

Pham

Pham performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Matthew Brue of Missio performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Park on August 4, 201

Missio

Matthew Brue of Missio performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day Two at Grant Park on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Barry Brecheisen/WIreImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: James Bagshaw of Temples performs on Day One of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chi

Temples

James Bagshaw of Temples performs on Day One of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Jonny Pierce of The Drums performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by M

The Drums

Jonny Pierce of The Drums performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Stanaj poses for a photo with a fan at the BMI Stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3,

Stanaj

Stanaj poses for a photo with a fan at the BMI Stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images

