Congratulations to Kesha, whose Rainbow album made its grand debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The singer, who has not been shy about the emotional and spiritual journey it took to get to making the record, expressed her joy to fans on social media.

The "Praying" singer penned this heartfelt statement on Facebook:

"i can't even. i am so grateful and so lucky and..... at a loss for words. thank you. thank you. thank you. there were many days that my music was simply a coping tool, for my emotions. PLEASE GOD i hope anyone reading this knows that they also have the power to turn emotion into art and reach the world. if i can, you can. and thank you animals, for believing this day would come again for me, and making it happen. SO MUCH LOVE I CANT EVEN RIGHT NOW"