Kesha's extremely personal new album Rainbow is out on Friday and the singer gave further insight to how important her new project is to her during an appearance on Good Morning America.
Talking with Robin Roberts about lead single "Praying," our girl could barely get a word out before tearing up about how personal the track and her new music is to her. "It's so personal, I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal," she said. "I think this record has quite literally saved my life. I hope you guys like it, I hope you can hear it and I hope it helps people." Watch the touching talk above.
Giving further insight to why the concepts of rainbows are important to her new LP. She added, "I think color symbolizes hope and rainbow is coincidently a symbol for the LGBTQ community—hell yeah—but I've always just found hope in the bright colors and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. My house is covered in rainbows. I have like 10 rainbow tattoos!"
Rainbow drops in full on Friday, Aug. 11, and you can listen to "Praying," along with new tracks "Woman," "Learn to Let Go" and "Hymn" now. See how far Kesha's grown with this classic Fuse interview with the singer from 2011:
