Kesha's extremely personal new album Rainbow is out on Friday and the singer gave further insight to how important her new project is to her during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Talking with Robin Roberts about lead single "Praying," our girl could barely get a word out before tearing up about how personal the track and her new music is to her. "It's so personal, I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal," she said. "I think this record has quite literally saved my life. I hope you guys like it, I hope you can hear it and I hope it helps people." Watch the touching talk above.