Kesha will embark on her six-week Rainbow Tour starting Sept. 26, marking her first solo tour since 2013's Warrior Tour. The 30-year-old pop singer and RCA Records announced the 21 tour stops on Tuesday ahead of the Aug. 11 release of her third studio album, Rainbow.
"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans, and I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour," Kesha said in a statement. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."
Fans can register for the Aug. 3 pre-sale of tickets now on Tunespeak. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 5 at KeshaOfficial.com. Ticket buyers also will get a physical copy of the Rainbow album with each ticket purchase. Rainbow includes her powerful comeback single "Praying" as well as her follow-up singles "Woman" and "Learn To Let Go." Here are Kesha's tour stops:
- Sept. 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
- Sept. 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Sept. 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
- Oct. 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
- Oct. 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
- Oct. 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
- Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Oct. 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
- Oct. 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
- Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- Oct. 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
- Oct. 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
- Oct. 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
- Oct. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
- Oct. 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Oct. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
- Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
- Oct. 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
- Oct. 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
- Nov. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Get in the mood for the tour with this past Fuse interview with Kesha:
