Kesha will embark on her six-week Rainbow Tour starting Sept. 26, marking her first solo tour since 2013's Warrior Tour. The 30-year-old pop singer and RCA Records announced the 21 tour stops on Tuesday ahead of the Aug. 11 release of her third studio album, Rainbow.

"My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans, and I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour," Kesha said in a statement. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."