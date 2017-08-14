Swift: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; Kesha: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Spotify

Kesha sends her love and support to Taylor Swift, who is currently towards the end of her sexual assault court case. The "Praying" singer tweeted on Monday morning, "I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer."

On Aug. 10, Swift took the stand and testified against former Denver radio DJ David Mueller who allegedly groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013. According to the testimony, the singer claimed Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her "bare ass cheek," describing the grope as "a very long grab." Kesha, who has been in a long-publicized battle with reported abuser Dr. Luke, most likely connected to what Swift has been going through.

The two pop stars have showed each other love throughout the years, with Swift last donating $250,000 to Kesha in the midst of her strenuous legal battle last February. "In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," a statement from her rep read.