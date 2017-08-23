We're a month away from a new album from The Killers and the Las Vegas rockers are keeping the anticipation high with a new visual to single "Run for Cover."

The new video opens with a brooding shot of the band before focusing on a dramatic storyline where a woman runs from her seemingly toxic beau who tries to run her down with his car, and eventually does, all in the name of obtaining a mixtape with the date 7/28/17 written on it. She gathers her strength to get revenge on the dude, ending the cinematic visual with a fiery conclusion. Watch above.