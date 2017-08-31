“Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues,” she explains. “You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.” Kardashian also clarifies that she isn't following Trump on Twitter. “I do not. I follow Obama though," she told the magazine.

There were plenty of more experienced candidates that could've taken the U.S. presidential lead other than Donald Trump, and Kim Kardashian has another option that may very well work! In her new cover story for Harper's Bazaar Arabia , the TV personality said that North West would make a better president.

Kardashian then had no issue telling it like it is when asked who should be in the White House:

“Not the President now. Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

North may only be four years old, but she proves to be fairly capable of taking over this country—as seen with her candid Q&A for Interview magazine where she quips about things like her love for cheese pizza and her favorite Yeezy song. Now, if only her father Kanye West (who met with Donald Trump at the Trump Tower last December) had the same mindset...

