Korn's band Jonathan Davis (R) and 12-year-old Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's bassist Robert Trujillo perform in Bogota on
RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images

Like a minor league playing getting called up to the big leagues, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo earned a spot on Korn's lineup this year. Tye Trujillo joined Korn for seven South American tour stops in April after Korn's original bassist Fieldy sat out due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A new 15-minute documentary, Korn and the Prodigy Son, shows off the boy's experience. Watch here: 

"[Tye] knows like 17, 18 Korn songs, and he knows them really well – it’s crazy. All the stops, and the breaks," Korn guitarist Munky told NME mid-tour. "It’s crazy to see somebody that young so talented. He’s gonna be a professional musician, and to know that at that early of an age is just inspiring"

