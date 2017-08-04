Like a minor league playing getting called up to the big leagues, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo earned a spot on Korn's lineup this year. Tye Trujillo joined Korn for seven South American tour stops in April after Korn's original bassist Fieldy sat out due to "unforeseen circumstances."
A new 15-minute documentary, Korn and the Prodigy Son, shows off the boy's experience. Watch here:
"[Tye] knows like 17, 18 Korn songs, and he knows them really well – it’s crazy. All the stops, and the breaks," Korn guitarist Munky told NME mid-tour. "It’s crazy to see somebody that young so talented. He’s gonna be a professional musician, and to know that at that early of an age is just inspiring"
Speaking of young ones, take a look back Metallica in their younger years in these photos:
