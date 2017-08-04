Like a minor league playing getting called up to the big leagues, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo earned a spot on Korn's lineup this year. Tye Trujillo joined Korn for seven South American tour stops in April after Korn's original bassist Fieldy sat out due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A new 15-minute documentary, Korn and the Prodigy Son, shows off the boy's experience. Watch here: