Lady Gaga continues to bare her soul in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. The singer has always kept it real and honest with the Little Monsters, yet—based on the Instagram previews—this new project seems to find her at her most intimate levels.

“But like, I just...I’m alone, Brandon. Every night,” Gaga cries to her best friend/stylist Brandon Maxwell while clips of the singer swimming in a dark pool are interspersed. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.” The other previews shows her getting ready for her massive 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance and a dreary doctor's office visit where Gaga tries to get relief for her chronic pain.