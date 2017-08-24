#GagaFiveFootTwo, a @Netflix Original Documentary, Sept 22 worldwide 🎥 pic.twitter.com/nyuq6sNN9A— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017
Lady Gaga continues to bare her soul in an upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. The singer has always kept it real and honest with the Little Monsters, yet—based on the Instagram previews—this new project seems to find her at her most intimate levels.
“But like, I just...I’m alone, Brandon. Every night,” Gaga cries to her best friend/stylist Brandon Maxwell while clips of the singer swimming in a dark pool are interspersed. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.” The other previews shows her getting ready for her massive 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance and a dreary doctor's office visit where Gaga tries to get relief for her chronic pain.
There is another moment when Gaga casually discusses her ongoing (and often drama-fueled) relationship with Madonna with a friend. "And so the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me. The only thing that really bothers me about her is…" the artist explains before the cliffhanger preview cuts off. Gaga: Five Foot Two will make its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before being released on Netflix on Sept. 22.
Director Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) followed the singer for a year to get more of an insight of her life as she struggles with "relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities." Gaga is currently on her Joanne World Tour that kicked off on Aug. 1.
