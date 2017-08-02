A nervous Lady Gaga unveiled her Joanne World Tour stage and 22-song setlist Tuesday night for her Little Monsters at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.
Like her past tours, she performed on an unconventional stage. This multi-part stage shifted into several configurations throughout the concert, with bridges descending from the custom light fixtures in the rafters to allow Gaga to walk from platform to platform situated amid general admission.
Take a look at the epic stage and her outfits by clicking on the fan photos below:
I AM SO NERVOUS ITS SO PACKED I JUST LOOKED *calm down joanne*🙏 #joanneworldtour SOLD OUT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🐾🐾🐾🐾— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 2, 2017
The visuals and production for Lady Gaga's #JoanneWorldTour! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jDjxUTqvLW— Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) August 2, 2017
Which outfit is everyone’s favorite? #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/6zXgfcADfE— Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) August 2, 2017
During the 2-hour set, Gaga rolled through songs from her fifth studio album, Joanne, as well as fan favorites and major hits, some of which she performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year.
"'Dancin' in Circles' was by far the fan-favorite of the night because she had not previously performed this song and I screamed so loud when it came on," 28-year-old Paul Francis, who attended the Vancouver concert and has been to 40 other Gaga shows, told Fuse.
- Diamond Heart
- A-Yo
- Poker Face
- Perfect Illusion
- John Wayne
- Scheiße
- Alejandro
- Just Dance
- LoveGame
- Telephone
- Applause
- Come to Mama
- The Edge of Glory
- Born This Way
- Bloody Mary
- Dancin’ In Circles
- Paparazzi
- Angel Down
- Joanne
- Bad Romance
- The Cure
- Million Reasons (encore)
Omg her ass in Dancin In Circles #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/cOWZQBOHS0— Paul Francis (@pfranci2) August 2, 2017
Another fan-favorite deep cut was "Bloody Mary" from her 2011 Born This Way album. Listen to fans go wild when she performed it in this video below:
