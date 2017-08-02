A nervous Lady Gaga unveiled her Joanne World Tour stage and 22-song setlist Tuesday night for her Little Monsters at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Like her past tours, she performed on an unconventional stage. This multi-part stage shifted into several configurations throughout the concert, with bridges descending from the custom light fixtures in the rafters to allow Gaga to walk from platform to platform situated amid general admission.

Take a look at the epic stage and her outfits by clicking on the fan photos below: