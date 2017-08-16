“Lady Gaga has always been prepared to testify so long as reasonable limitations were established. That has now been accomplished,” her lawyer Orin Snyder explained. She will now “produce un-redacted copies of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form," as confirmed in an agreement on Tuesday. Last month, Gaga was subpoenaed by Dr. Luke's legal team as part of his defamation lawsuit.

Lady Gaga is set to testify in court in the ongoing legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha next month. The pop star “will appear for a deposition pursuant to [Luke’s] subpoena in this action, during the month of September,” according to a deal between her lawyers and the various parties' reps in documents obtained by Page Six.

His lawyers previously filed a motion to interview Gaga, saying in a statement:

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request[s], a deposition date from Lady Gaga."

Gaga's team then fired back with their own response. "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process," the singer's representative told The Hollywood Reporter. "Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

The artist has been a longtime supporter of Kesha during her ongoing lawsuit with Dr. Luke. In February 2016, Gaga posted a photo of her embracing Kesha amid the heat of the legal war. "I talk to her every day,” she told Carson Daly on AMP Radio 97.1 the following month. “I’m friends with her personally, and what I'm watching her go through is not only something I've been through but something that's really devastating to witness.” Kesha later performed a gripping cover of the singer's “Til It Happens to You" at a charity gala

Next, watch an old school Fuse interview with Lady Gaga below: