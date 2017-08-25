FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Slay All Day

10 Times Laverne Cox Was the Ultimate Beyoncé Stan

From channeling one of the singer's classic video looks to finally meeting her at the GRAMMYs, here's all the moments the actress was just as excited about Beyoncé as the rest of us!

1 / 10

Female Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyoncé (L) and actor Laverne Cox during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Ce
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

While speaking to Essence magazine earlier this year, Cox revealed how Destiny's Child and Beyoncé helped her come into her womanhood:

"When I discovered Beyonce when she was a member of Destiny's Child, I was also in the beginning of my transition right? So I was in this beginning of my transition and trying to find my look, and find like my womanhood. And there was this group that was like. Fly and on the radio and on TRL. And they were just, they were from the South, like me. And there was sort of all this, I related to them. I came into my womanhood listening to Destiny's Child and looking at their fashion. I had the loose braids that Beyoncé had. And then, as she matured and became Beyonce. There was this level of excellence that she began to really began to embody where it was just like became undeniably that she was the best at what she did. And when you're black, when you're a black person and when you're a black woman, you have to be very best at what you do. And so I aspire to that. And so with someone like Beyonce, It;s someone who makes me to aspire to that. You know. Aspire to be the very very best at being great. So needing her it's been almost twenty years of growing up with her. And all the inspiration. All the choreography. It was major."

1 / 10
2 / 10

Bust A Move

C'mon, who doesn't break out into their best Beyoncé moves at any given time of the day? During her visit to the Nylon magazine offices back in August 2015, Laverne Cox decided to channel her inner Queen Bey. I must say, her booty pops and hair flips are pretty spot on!

2 / 10
3 / 10

A Diva-Licious 'Lip Sync Battle'

Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle is the perfect opportunity for our favorite celebrities to get loose and completely silly. But not Laverne! Instead of performing a comedic tune, she opted to get down to Destiny's Child "Lose My Breath" smash when she appeared on the show last October. Competitor Samira Wiley couldn't stand a chance to Cox's marching band and backup dancers!

3 / 10
4 / 10

Put Ya Hands Up!

Cosmopolitan

Calling all "Single Ladies"! Last September, the actress teamed up with Cosmopolitan to channel three of her personal icons—Tina Turner, Tracey Africa and (of course) Beyoncé. For her transformation into the pop star, Cox opted for the now-iconic "Single Ladies" leotard complete with metal glove.

4 / 10
5 / 10

Flower Girl Freakout

After she killed it on Lip Sync Battle, Cox received a flowers along with a lovely note from Queen Bey herself! The actress excitedly wrote on Instagram:

"When you are at work on #Doubt your new cbs legal drama premiering in 2017 and get flowers and a hand written card from the Queen Bey herself @beyonce. Thank you Beyonce for such a thoughtful gesture. You didn't have to but it means so much that you did. I am so happy you enjoyed the #LipSyncBattle tribute to Destiny's Child. You know I live for everything you do. EVERYTHING!! Thank you, thank you thank you!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"

5 / 10
6 / 10

Meeting the Queen

During her stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in February, Cox recalled the moment that she FINALLY met Beyoncé at the 2017 GRAMMYs. "The interesting thing about meeting the queen is a calm comes over you," the actress told the host as she thought she was going to ugly cry. "I swear to god this happened. A calm came over me and I did not cry."

6 / 10
7 / 10

Some Behind-the-Scenes Fun

While on set of her Essence magazine photo shoot two years, Cox got her groove on to "Love On Top" as her hair stylist fluffed up her golden locks. There's nothing like a classic Beyoncé love song to put you in the mood!

7 / 10
8 / 10

An Emotional Moment

Like many of us fans, Cox couldn't hold her emotions together as she watched Beyoncé on stage during last year's epic Formation World Tour. She even filmed herself at the concert as proof that she caught the Holy Bey Spirit!

8 / 10
9 / 10

Keep It Together!

While speaking to Giuliana Rancic on the 2016 Emmys red carpet, she took the time to gush about—who else?—Beyoncé! She told the host that she's been practicing for the moment if the singer wins her first Emmy award, which includes making her she doesn't faint.

9 / 10
10 / 10

Get Up & Dance

Cox was definitely the hypest person at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, and her energy went to another level once Beyoncé gave her now-iconic performance. While she was singing "Blow," Cox got up out her chair and danced along to the sassy tune. She was definitely more fun to watch than the seemingly bored Kardashian-Jenner clan, who sat a few seats behind Cox.

10 / 10
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    August 21: Paper Magazine Unveils Four Fierce Covers for Their Las Vegas Issue

    When we think Las Vegas, we think "GO BIG" and that's exactly what Paper Magazine did when they unveiled FOUR Las Vegas covers for their new special issue. Cover stars featuring Backstreet BoysJennifer LopezMariah Carey and Ricky Martin make it too hard to choose just one!

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    History

    23 Artists Who Earned MTV's Vanguard Award Before Pink Did

    COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Taylor Swift performs during 'The 1989 World Tour' night 1 at Lanxess Arena on June 19, 2015 in CList

    The 19 Wildest Onstage Fan Attacks Caught on Camera

    QUEBEC CITY, QC - JULY 07: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage headlining Day 2 of the 50th Festival D'ete De Quebec on the mainList

    Kendrick Lamar's 'Rolling Stone' Interview: 7 Fascinating Takeaways

    Prince and Beyonce perform a medley of his hits at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Caulfield/News

    Preview Beyoncé's Foreword to Upcoming Prince Book

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 33: Why 2007 Was One of the Best Years Ever

    Congrats Bey!

    Beyoncé Shares First Pic of Twins: See the Best Reactions

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 32: All About Destiny's Child!

    Like Father, Like Daughter

    See the Best Reactions to Blue Ivy's Fiery '4:44' Freestyle

    Load More