Slay All Day
10 Times Laverne Cox Was the Ultimate Beyoncé Stan
From channeling one of the singer's classic video looks to finally meeting her at the GRAMMYs, here's all the moments the actress was just as excited about Beyoncé as the rest of us!
While speaking to Essence magazine earlier this year, Cox revealed how Destiny's Child and Beyoncé helped her come into her womanhood:
"When I discovered Beyonce when she was a member of Destiny's Child, I was also in the beginning of my transition right? So I was in this beginning of my transition and trying to find my look, and find like my womanhood. And there was this group that was like. Fly and on the radio and on TRL. And they were just, they were from the South, like me. And there was sort of all this, I related to them. I came into my womanhood listening to Destiny's Child and looking at their fashion. I had the loose braids that Beyoncé had. And then, as she matured and became Beyonce. There was this level of excellence that she began to really began to embody where it was just like became undeniably that she was the best at what she did. And when you're black, when you're a black person and when you're a black woman, you have to be very best at what you do. And so I aspire to that. And so with someone like Beyonce, It;s someone who makes me to aspire to that. You know. Aspire to be the very very best at being great. So needing her it's been almost twenty years of growing up with her. And all the inspiration. All the choreography. It was major."
C'mon, who doesn't break out into their best Beyoncé moves at any given time of the day? During her visit to the Nylon magazine offices back in August 2015, Laverne Cox decided to channel her inner Queen Bey. I must say, her booty pops and hair flips are pretty spot on!
Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle is the perfect opportunity for our favorite celebrities to get loose and completely silly. But not Laverne! Instead of performing a comedic tune, she opted to get down to Destiny's Child "Lose My Breath" smash when she appeared on the show last October. Competitor Samira Wiley couldn't stand a chance to Cox's marching band and backup dancers!
Calling all "Single Ladies"! Last September, the actress teamed up with Cosmopolitan to channel three of her personal icons—Tina Turner, Tracey Africa and (of course) Beyoncé. For her transformation into the pop star, Cox opted for the now-iconic "Single Ladies" leotard complete with metal glove.
After she killed it on Lip Sync Battle, Cox received a flowers along with a lovely note from Queen Bey herself! The actress excitedly wrote on Instagram:
"When you are at work on #Doubt your new cbs legal drama premiering in 2017 and get flowers and a hand written card from the Queen Bey herself @beyonce. Thank you Beyonce for such a thoughtful gesture. You didn't have to but it means so much that you did. I am so happy you enjoyed the #LipSyncBattle tribute to Destiny's Child. You know I live for everything you do. EVERYTHING!! Thank you, thank you thank you!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"
During her stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in February, Cox recalled the moment that she FINALLY met Beyoncé at the 2017 GRAMMYs. "The interesting thing about meeting the queen is a calm comes over you," the actress told the host as she thought she was going to ugly cry. "I swear to god this happened. A calm came over me and I did not cry."
Cox was definitely the hypest person at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, and her energy went to another level once Beyoncé gave her now-iconic performance. While she was singing "Blow," Cox got up out her chair and danced along to the sassy tune. She was definitely more fun to watch than the seemingly bored Kardashian-Jenner clan, who sat a few seats behind Cox.
