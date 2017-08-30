Lil Uzi Vert's love for rock music has always been present in his songs, especially with recent hit "XO TOUR Llif3." The Philadelphia rapper dove into his appreciation for the genre in a recent Beats 1 Radio interview with Zane Lowe, where he reveals Hayley Williams is a huge songwriting inspiration.

“She’s like the best," Uzi said about the Paramore frontwoman. “It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation... There’s nobody bro.” While the two haven't met yet, the rapper has showed love for Williams on Twitter with an adorable video of him grooving to Paramore's 2013 single "Ain't It Fun." Uzi also tells Lowe that he wants to make a rock album in the near future with an "all-chicks" band, which seems like the perfect move.