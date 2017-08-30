Lil Uzi Vert's love for rock music has always been present in his songs, especially with recent hit "XO TOUR Llif3." The Philadelphia rapper dove into his appreciation for the genre in a recent Beats 1 Radio interview with Zane Lowe, where he reveals Hayley Williams is a huge songwriting inspiration.
“She’s like the best," Uzi said about the Paramore frontwoman. “It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation... There’s nobody bro.” While the two haven't met yet, the rapper has showed love for Williams on Twitter with an adorable video of him grooving to Paramore's 2013 single "Ain't It Fun." Uzi also tells Lowe that he wants to make a rock album in the near future with an "all-chicks" band, which seems like the perfect move.
Throughout the interview, he shouts out Marilyn Manson as someone he'd love to collaborate (he won't pick up Uzi's FaceTime calls though) with as well as Rob Zombie. “He’s amazing,” he says. “I’m going to go watch a Rob Zombie movie after this.” Yet apparently he doesn't like being famous. "It's like a family member that you know you love them because they're you're family member. But as a person, you hate them. So there's nothing you can do about it," he tells Lowe.
The 23-year-old released his debut album Luv Is Rage 2, the sequel to 2015's Luv Is Rage mixtape, on Aug. 25. It features Pharrell, The Weeknd and his Billboard Top 10 smash "XO TOUR Llif3."
Having a Great Day. ++®☀️🌬 pic.twitter.com/hoTccJYsDD— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 7, 2016
