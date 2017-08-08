Lil Wayne fans have been waiting four years for his Dedication 6 mixtape and six years for The Carter V album, but the 34-year-old rapper continues to release other projects instead, such as 2015's Free Weezy Album, 2016's ColleGrove with 2 Chainz and 2017's T-Wayne with T-Pain. Listen below.

Weezy decided to drop more new music this week, a standalone song titled "Like a Man." Produced by ONHEL, the song compares a Ferrari to the well-known pink breast cancer ribbon when he spits, ""Rari all pink like 'fuck breast cancer.'" He also throws in some pop culture references with standout lines "Lil Tunechi off the wall like Spider-Man" and "all my haters play your role, Gladiator, Russell Crowe."