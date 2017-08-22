Linkin Park will be honoring their friend and band member Chester Bennington with a special event that plans to pay tribute the fallen singer.
“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time," the band's Twitter announcement began. "The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory and look forward to sharing details with you soon.” The remaining members have kept mum since Bennington's passing, save for a sole (and incredibly touching) statement on July 24.
"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," the statement began. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."
Chester Bennington died by hanging on July 20 at age 41. Since then, there has been an outpouring of kind words, support and tribute performances from people like his widow Talinda, f(x)'s Amber, Jay-Z, Chris Cornell's daughter, Coldplay, Corey Taylor, Gerard Way, Fred Durst, former Fuse host Steven Smith and many more. Read Linkin Park's announcement about the upcoming tribute event in full below:
