Linkin Park will be honoring their friend and band member Chester Bennington with a special event that plans to pay tribute the fallen singer.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time," the band's Twitter announcement began. "The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory and look forward to sharing details with you soon.” The remaining members have kept mum since Bennington's passing, save for a sole (and incredibly touching) statement on July 24.