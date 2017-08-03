Disney's Lion King live-action movie continues to expand its cast, with Chiwetel Ejiofor in talks to voice everyone's favorite sassy villain—Scar. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the negotiation news on Wednesday afternoon.

If true, Ejiofor will follow Jeremy Irons who voiced the iconic character in the 1994 animated classic. The Oscar nominee is known for his roles in 12 Years a Slave, The Martian and Doctor Strange. The current Lion King remake cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones returning to voice Mufasa, John Oliver as Zazu, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. Beyoncé is also reportedly in talks to play Nala.