Lollapalooza 2017

The 6 Best Moments of Lollapalooza 2017 So Far

Lorde, Migos, Wiz Khalifa and more brought some of the best sets to Chicago's Grant Park

Lorde's Short, Powerful Tease

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Lorde performs onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1 at Randall's Island on June
Noam Galai/WireImage

Lolla was one of the first festivals Lorde is playing after releasing her No. 1 album Melodrama in June and she looked ready to give one of her best shows yet...until Mother Nature decided otherwise. The singer opened with a powerful, orchestral-inspired snippet of single "Green Light" before moving into 2013 single "Tennis Court." Speaking to the crowd, the 20-year-old told the crowd she was about to play a song she's never played before, until she got word that she was being pulled off stage due to weather which led the whole festival to be evacuated. While we're dying to know which song she was about to play, Chicagoans may get the chance to see if a club show Lorde said her team is looking to playing comes to fruition. 

Read more about the weather that cut Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2017 short and read on for more best moments.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Pham performs at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As people were deciding which acts they were going to see for their headliners, those walking towards Lorde at the Bud Light stage were treated to Pham's stage that seemed to play right along with the rain showers that were quickly becoming more aggressive through the night. The future-bass producer brought his unique sound that led the soaked crowd into a dance jam session, making for a super-fun way to deal with the rain.

2 / 6

Wiz Khalifa's High-Flying Props

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Wiz Khalifa performs onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island
Noam Galai/WireImage

Wiz Khalifa was one of the biggest names to come out for Day 1 and while his set was filled with unexpected surprises (including a cameo from Ty Dolla $ign for their first performance of their songs "Sign" and "Something New"), perhaps the wildest sight was seeing the rapper and his crew throw inflatable joints into the crowd through the set. Wiz spent a section of the song holding the oversized joint like an emperor with his sceptre as the floating doobies made their way over the Bud Light stage crowd.

3 / 6

Cheat Codes' Peppy Start

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUL 22: Trevor Dahl of Cheat Codes performs during 400 Fest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21, 201
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With a rising profile both in the pop and electronic worlds, Cheat Codes brought an exuberant set that got a crowd turned up early in the day. The DJ trio ended their set with rising hit "No Promises," unfortunately not bringing out featured vocalist Demi Lovato, but had the crowd still roaring them off Perry's stage with big screams.

4 / 6

Migos' Quick Turnup

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coac
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

A few artists at Day 1 were plagued by time issues (Liam Gallagher walked off stage after three songs so he's unfortunately barred from making our "best moments") and Migos had a 30-plus minute delay due to plane issues. Luckily, the guys did their best to make up for the delay by flying through snippet versions of their biggest bangers, but made sure to play breakout hit "Bad and Boujee" in full, creating a sea of festivalgoers jumping and throwing their hands in the air together.

5 / 6

A-Trak's On-Point Visuals

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 24: A-Trak performs as part of Day Two of Ultra Music Festival 14 at Bayfront Park on March 24, 2012 in Mia
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Even with the sun still out shining, the visuals A-Trak's brought into his high-turbo, 5:45 set were bright, vibrant and crystal clear at Perry's stage, a stage that sometimes struggles to give attendees the full light-show experience during daylight. Our favorite A-Trak visual though? When he threw up the phrase "No Requests"—the dude's a professional, don't forget!

6 / 6

Kaytranada Plays the Final Moments of Serenity

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Kaytranada performs on Day 1 of Lovebox festival taking place at Victoria park on July 17, 2015
Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Before torrential downpour took over the Grant Park festival grounds, attendees at the Pepsi stage were soothed by Kaytranada's chilled-out set. The DJ-producer was accompanied by humongous white balloons and backed by visuals that ranged from vintage dance clips to videos of colorful and trippy designs, all setting a nice vibe as the sun began setting on the fest.

    Photo of the day

    Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Media Studio for a game of Punk Rock Pictionary and more.

    August 1: Game Day With Waterparks at The Fuse Studio

    This afternoon the APMA's 2017 Best Breakthrough Artist Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Studio to play a little "Draw The Band" and discuss their relationship with rock mentors Good Charlotte and My Chemical Romance—not to mention lead singer Awsten Knight's intense appreciation for all things Brendon Urie. Check out the exclusive snap above and stay tuned to Fuse.tv for the full interview and more with Awsten, Geoff and Otto coming your way soon. 

