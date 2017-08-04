Lollapalooza 2017
The 6 Best Moments of Lollapalooza 2017 So Far
Lorde, Migos, Wiz Khalifa and more brought some of the best sets to Chicago's Grant Park
Lolla was one of the first festivals Lorde is playing after releasing her No. 1 album Melodrama in June and she looked ready to give one of her best shows yet...until Mother Nature decided otherwise. The singer opened with a powerful, orchestral-inspired snippet of single "Green Light" before moving into 2013 single "Tennis Court." Speaking to the crowd, the 20-year-old told the crowd she was about to play a song she's never played before, until she got word that she was being pulled off stage due to weather which led the whole festival to be evacuated. While we're dying to know which song she was about to play, Chicagoans may get the chance to see if a club show Lorde said her team is looking to playing comes to fruition.
Read more about the weather that cut Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2017 short and read on for more best moments.
they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔— Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017
looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted— Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017
As people were deciding which acts they were going to see for their headliners, those walking towards Lorde at the Bud Light stage were treated to Pham's stage that seemed to play right along with the rain showers that were quickly becoming more aggressive through the night. The future-bass producer brought his unique sound that led the soaked crowd into a dance jam session, making for a super-fun way to deal with the rain.
Wiz Khalifa was one of the biggest names to come out for Day 1 and while his set was filled with unexpected surprises (including a cameo from Ty Dolla $ign for their first performance of their songs "Sign" and "Something New"), perhaps the wildest sight was seeing the rapper and his crew throw inflatable joints into the crowd through the set. Wiz spent a section of the song holding the oversized joint like an emperor with his sceptre as the floating doobies made their way over the Bud Light stage crowd.
Wiz Khalifa hits a popular groove on jammed North stage at #lolla pic.twitter.com/IYLRSQwLBw— Scott Powers (@SLPowersChiTrib) August 4, 2017
With a rising profile both in the pop and electronic worlds, Cheat Codes brought an exuberant set that got a crowd turned up early in the day. The DJ trio ended their set with rising hit "No Promises," unfortunately not bringing out featured vocalist Demi Lovato, but had the crowd still roaring them off Perry's stage with big screams.
A few artists at Day 1 were plagued by time issues (Liam Gallagher walked off stage after three songs so he's unfortunately barred from making our "best moments") and Migos had a 30-plus minute delay due to plane issues. Luckily, the guys did their best to make up for the delay by flying through snippet versions of their biggest bangers, but made sure to play breakout hit "Bad and Boujee" in full, creating a sea of festivalgoers jumping and throwing their hands in the air together.
Even with the sun still out shining, the visuals A-Trak's brought into his high-turbo, 5:45 set were bright, vibrant and crystal clear at Perry's stage, a stage that sometimes struggles to give attendees the full light-show experience during daylight. Our favorite A-Trak visual though? When he threw up the phrase "No Requests"—the dude's a professional, don't forget!
At Perry's A-Trak leans to the red palate for #lolla pic.twitter.com/J17hU5eo5Z— Scott Powers (@SLPowersChiTrib) August 3, 2017
Before torrential downpour took over the Grant Park festival grounds, attendees at the Pepsi stage were soothed by Kaytranada's chilled-out set. The DJ-producer was accompanied by humongous white balloons and backed by visuals that ranged from vintage dance clips to videos of colorful and trippy designs, all setting a nice vibe as the sun began setting on the fest.
