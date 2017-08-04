The 6 Best Moments of Lollapalooza 2017 So Far

Photo of the day

August 1: Game Day With Waterparks at The Fuse Studio

This afternoon the APMA's 2017 Best Breakthrough Artist Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Studio to play a little "Draw The Band" and discuss their relationship with rock mentors Good Charlotte and My Chemical Romance—not to mention lead singer Awsten Knight's intense appreciation for all things Brendon Urie. Check out the exclusive snap above and stay tuned to Fuse.tv for the full interview and more with Awsten, Geoff and Otto coming your way soon.