C Flanigan/WireImage

Blink-182 were one of several top-notch headliners closing out Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2017, but those who decided to check out the punk veterans were treated to all things new, nostalgic and, surprisingly, Netflix. Before Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba even hit the stage, the crowd was treated to the opening theme of streaming sensation Stranger Things, with the Netflix TV show's haunting, '80s-inspired opening setting an eerie mood for the crowd. But the vibe quickly changed when Barker's intense drumming cut through the theme song, setting off a short parade of fireworks before moving into opening tracks/nostalgic pop-punk hits "Feeling This" and "Rock Show," accompanied by a large "FUCK" glowing behind them on their LED screens, showing their playful, angsty tendencies are still going strong. The guys soon moved into the first song from their their most recent album, "Cynical" off July 2016's California, which would comprise a majority of their setlist.

Blink 182 opening their Lollapalooza set w Stranger Things theme into Feeling This: https://t.co/OWS1qLL1CE via @YouTube — ScrappeyDP👅 (@ScrappeyDP) August 5, 2017

Throughout the set, the guys showed love for Chicago (particularly from Skiba, an Illinois native, and Hoppus telling the crowd he was at Soldier Field for a game in the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series win), while hopping from California singles and album cuts like "Bored to Death," She's Out of Her Mind," and "Kings of the Weekend" to crowd pleasers like "What's My Age Again," the latter track eliciting a slew of shrieks from the audience. After one Travis Barker's particularly vigorous drum solos wrapped, Mark Hoppus told the crowd, "I know there are a ton of amazing bands playing tonight, but not one of those bands is going to play a song completely in the dark. No band in history has done has done it," before instructing the crowd to turn the flashlight setting on their phones for light. While the stunt only lasted for a verse and chorus, the glowing sea of cellular flashlight beams did make for a gorgeous view if you took a step back from the crowd.