Charli XCX's new single may be titled "Boys," but the singer-songwriter was all about her ladies during her Lollapalooza 2017 set for what we're calling the most girl-powerful set of the festival.
While Charli opened with cuts off her Number 1 Angel mixtape in "Roll With Me" and "Dreamer," along with singles "Break the Rules" and her Icona Pop collaboration "I Love It," it wasn't long til the British babe brought out her first surprise of the set when she whipped out an unexpected cover of Spice Girls' pop classic "Wannabe," after asking the crowd, "You guys like girl power, right?"
Soon enough, she welcomed Halsey to the stage for an adorable rendition of the '90s hit with the ladies truly embracing the phrase, "Friendship never ends" while hugging one another onstage and encouraging the crowd to scream for one another.
But Charli wasn't done with the girl-power party yet. After effortlessly making her way through performances of "Boys," "3AM (Pull Up)," "After the Afterparty" and Mura Masa collab "1 Night," she started performing her Number 1 Angel cut "Lip Gloss" which soon brought out featured rapper Cupcakke. The Chicago MC not only got to deliver her deliciously dirty verses, but got to show the audience what she was made of with her own song during Charli's set...where she got the entire crowd to collectively moan with her. (And, yes, it was amazing to witness.)
This was a big moment for the rising star who not only was being seen by thousands at the festival and its livestream, but important for a crowd that was more likely to also be from Chicago and could better support their fellow Chicagoan.
The Lolla crowd was not only delightfully treated some awesome on-stage performances, but they were undoubtedly made all the more special after how clear it was that they were done in the spirit of friendship and lifting one another up. That's true girl power, emphasis on the power.
i love these girls 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕@CupcakKe_rapper @halsey 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/EJZjkTExkj— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) August 6, 2017
