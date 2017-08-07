Charli XCX's new single may be titled "Boys," but the singer-songwriter was all about her ladies during her Lollapalooza 2017 set for what we're calling the most girl-powerful set of the festival.

While Charli opened with cuts off her Number 1 Angel mixtape in "Roll With Me" and "Dreamer," along with singles "Break the Rules" and her Icona Pop collaboration "I Love It," it wasn't long til the British babe brought out her first surprise of the set when she whipped out an unexpected cover of Spice Girls' pop classic "Wannabe," after asking the crowd, "You guys like girl power, right?"

Soon enough, she welcomed Halsey to the stage for an adorable rendition of the '90s hit with the ladies truly embracing the phrase, "Friendship never ends" while hugging one another onstage and encouraging the crowd to scream for one another.