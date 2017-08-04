Despite on- and off-again rain throughout the day, Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2017 nearly made it through without any weather issues until the very end.

Just as the final four headliners of the night—Lorde, Muse, Porter Robinson and Lil Uzi Vert—were taking their respective stage, heavy rain began take over Chicago's Grant Park. Lorde started her set with an orchestra-inspired snippet of Melodrama single "Green Light," 2013 single "Tennis Court" and got through less than half a dozen songs until she told the crowd she was being pulled off stage due to weather. Sadly, the singer had just teased she was going to perform a song she'd never done live, just before getting the unfortunate news.

The singer told the crowd, "The festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now...I'm sorry I love you, I'll be back!"