Chester Bennington's suicide last month created a huge loss in the music community with tributes still pouring in for the late Linkin Park singer. Recently, Machine Gun Kelly (who was set to tour as the special guest on Linkin Park's now-cancelled One More Light Tour) recorded a cover of the band's classic 2003 single "Numb" which he performed live for the first time at his Lollapalooza set on Sunday, Aug. 6, that seemed to bring the singer-rapper to the verge of tears.

While the "Bad Things" star's set varied from turn-up rap show to full-fledged rock concert, MGK took a second to pay tribute to the singer by asking attendees to hold a moment of silence for Bennington. "I've been waiting to do this for three fucking hours, man," he told the crowd, growing noticeably quiet compared to his uber-energetic stage entrance earlier. "And I just don't want to rush through it. While these skies are gray and cloudy, I'd like to just take a moment to maybe dedicate this moment to our friend Chester Bennington from Linkin Park," as opening notes of "Numb" played from a single piano.