At at time in our country when many minorities and marginalized groups of people are feeling distraught and worried, leave it to Tegan and Sara to make sure that literally everyone felt included at their set at Lollapalooza Day 2.

The folk sister duo never got overtly political, but instead found ways to promote equality of all sexes, ages, sexualities, and the overall Lolla crowd in general. Tegan and Sara opened with their debut single "Back in Your Head" from 2007 before moving into "How Come You Don't Want Me" from 2013's Heartthrob. The theme of the night was set when Sara yelled, "This is going out to the VIP" ahead of the first verse, before later adding, "This verse is for the general population!"

The singers focused on the entire crowd, making sure both the right and left side of the crowd were screaming equally loud, with Sara having a particular fondness for the small VIP section, giving the two dozen or so attendees a ton of shoutouts through the set. At one point, Sara even ran down into the crowd to go hug and say hey to a few VIPs...but then made sure to go high-five a ton of people in the first rows of the right and lefthand sides of the stages—a decision Tegan declared "politically, a smart move."