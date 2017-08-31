Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, Uncertainty) plan to write and direct a Lord of the Flies remake—but it has a twist that is leaving many fans of the book confused. The filmmaking team want to have it be female-centric.

“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.” McGehee also explained that it's "taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression." But there's two issues that people have with this.