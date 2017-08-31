Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, Uncertainty) plan to write and direct a Lord of the Flies remake—but it has a twist that is leaving many fans of the book confused. The filmmaking team want to have it be female-centric.
“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.” McGehee also explained that it's "taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression." But there's two issues that people have with this.
First, the notion of having an all-female fast written by two men is a disconnected idea. Sure, we've had gender-flipped movies like last summers Ghostbusters blockbuster and the upcoming Ocean's 8 spinoff with Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. Yet those two projects have men fueling them—isn't it time to switch things up Wonder Woman style? Another problem that arises it that the premise of Lord of the Flies is to highlight toxic masculinity and the fight for male domination. As with many controversies, naysayers took to social media to express their concerns:
GOOD: A female-centric Lord of the Flies!— Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) August 30, 2017
BAD: A female-centric Lord of the Flies written by... two men.https://t.co/26CBGu4lMj
[flies into frame on a broom]— #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) August 30, 2017
the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates
[flies away]
An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women.— roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017
uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity— froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017
every 9th grader knows this
u can read about it on sparknotes https://t.co/EQFyuSA3MV
some director: all girls lord of the flies!!— jack @ 7 days✨ (@nightheatre) August 31, 2017
william golding himself: pic.twitter.com/vnuzK28g20
The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead.— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017
A female lord of the flies where everything goes fine and they create a society on a secret island wait this is the start of wonder woman— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 31, 2017
imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls— JamesHurleyVEVO (@soalexgoes) August 30, 2017
We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse.— Charles Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017
"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017
Um, having taught Lord of the Flies a few times, and reading Golding's reasoning behind it... an all-female remake misses the point.— joe. (@unequalized) August 30, 2017
In any case, there is no set timeframe for when this remake will begin production. The Lord of the Flies novel by William Golding was published in 1954, with two American film adapations released in 1963 and 1990. Next, get your #TBT one with this 2007 interview where Daniel Radcliffe explains how he connected to Harry Potter:
User Comments