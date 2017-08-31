Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, Uncertainty) plan to write and direct a Lord of the Flies remake—but it has a twist that is leaving many fans of the book confused. The filmmaking team want to have it be female-centric.

“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.” McGehee also explained that it's "taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression." But there's two issues that people have with this.

First, the notion of having an all-female fast written by two men is a disconnected idea. Sure, we've had gender-flipped movies like last summers Ghostbusters blockbuster and the upcoming Ocean's 8 spinoff with Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. Yet those two projects have men fueling them—isn't it time to switch things up Wonder Woman style? Another problem that arises it that the premise of Lord of the Flies is to highlight toxic masculinity and the fight for male domination. As with many controversies, naysayers took to social media to express their concerns:

In any case, there is no set timeframe for when this remake will begin production. The Lord of the Flies novel by William Golding was published in 1954, with two American film adapations released in 1963 and 1990.