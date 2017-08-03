"What the fuck are perfect places anyway?" she asks to close out the video.

Lorde runs wildly through seemingly perfect places in her new Grant Singer-directed music video, aptly titled "Perfect Places." The 20-year-old pop star, who appears to be on a vacation of epic proportions in the stunning video, wields a machete in jungle terrain, sips a drink while submerged in water near a waterfall, dances in the dark beside a campfire, and chugs champagne from a bottle while in a robe.

Lorde admits there are a few easter eggs hidden in the video. Can you spot them?

"Perfect Places" is the latest single from her sophomore album Melodrama, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year partly on the strength of her critically acclaimed lead single "Green Light" and promotional ballad "Liability."

When Lorde released the audio for "Perfect Places" in June, she described it as such:

today, PERFECT PLACES is out in the world. this is a special one. i was living in new york during summer last year, writing melodrama - i'd ride across the brooklyn bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to new zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. my life was like a weird little etch-a-sketch i kept scribbling on and resetting. and all last summer, i couldn't shake the feeling that everyone i knew or saw was searching for something - trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it'd get them someplace higher. this song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. it took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where is it now. it's close to my heart. i hope you like it. 🌆❣️💥

Lorde's summer continues with festival performances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Life Is Beautiful, all following her sets at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Lorde embarks on the Melodrama World Tour on Sept. 26.

