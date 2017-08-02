Seattle rapper Macklemore, who is an avid Seahawks fan, pokes fun at the New England Patriots in his new "Marmalade" music video. Macklemore mocks two headline-grabbing Patriots moments: Deflategate from 2014 and quarterback Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey from 2017.

The Seahawks lost to the Patriots at the Super Bowl in 2015, so this could be a playful payback for that.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch makes a cameo in the video, which also stars kid versions of Macklemore and rap pal Lil Yachty all appearing in Macklemore's dream.