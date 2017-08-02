Seattle rapper Macklemore, who is an avid Seahawks fan, pokes fun at the New England Patriots in his new "Marmalade" music video. Macklemore mocks two headline-grabbing Patriots moments: Deflategate from 2014 and quarterback Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey from 2017.
The Seahawks lost to the Patriots at the Super Bowl in 2015, so this could be a playful payback for that.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch makes a cameo in the video, which also stars kid versions of Macklemore and rap pal Lil Yachty all appearing in Macklemore's dream.
The Seahawks and Macklemore have history. They teamed up in 2013 to make a football highlight reel set to "Can't Hold Us Down," his song the team often played after touchdowns. And in 2016, Seahawks players jumped onstage to support Macklemore during Bumbershoot, their hometown musical festival.
