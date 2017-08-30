Maroon 5 and SZA coming together for a collaboration seems quite random on paper, but the two actually created some magic in the studio! The artists released their new track "What Lovers Do" on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30), which will put you in a romantic mood. Stream it below:

"Are we too grown for games? / Are we too grown to play around? / Young enough to chase / But old enough to know better / Are we too grown for change'? / Are we too grown to mess around? / Oh and I can't wait forever baby / Both of us should know better," Adam Levine and SZA harmoniously coo on the bridge. "What Lovers Do" is the perfect song to add to your next rooftop party playlist as you try to erase the fact that summer is almost over.

"What Lovers Do" comes after Maroon 5's "Don't Wanna Know" single that featured fellow SZA's TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, as well as "Cold" with Future back in February. SZA is currently celebrating the success of her debut CTRL album, which was released on June 9 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. She is on the road for a U.S. tour that kicked off on Aug. 16.

