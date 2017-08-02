This is worth your time: Mykal Kilgore has taken Congresswoman Maxine Waters' popular "reclaiming my time" expression and turned it into an impressive a cappella song.
For the uninitiated, the California politician went viral on July 27 when she repeatedly uttered "reclaiming my time" during a House Financial Services Committee hearing after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continuously attempted to sidestep her questions with non-answers to exhaust the time limit.
"Our beloved 'Auntie' Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sing about it," Kilgore said in the YouTube description of the video. "Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I'm gonna have to let them know that I'm #ReclaimingMyTime!!!!!!!"
And here is Waters' moment that inspired countless memes in addition to Kilgore's one-man gospel rendition of "reclaiming my time":
