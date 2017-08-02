This is worth your time: Mykal Kilgore has taken Congresswoman Maxine Waters' popular "reclaiming my time" expression and turned it into an impressive a cappella song.

For the uninitiated, the California politician went viral on July 27 when she repeatedly uttered "reclaiming my time" during a House Financial Services Committee hearing after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continuously attempted to sidestep her questions with non-answers to exhaust the time limit.