America's Got Talent judge Mel B, who recently filed for a divorce from Stephen Belafonte and was granted a restraining order against him, hurled her drink at fellow judge Simon Cowell during a live telecast after he compared a contestant's mistake-ridden performance to her wedding day.

"I'm kind of imagining this would be like Mel B's wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery," he said while critiquing an escape artist's routine Wednesday night, causing the former Spice Girls member immediately walked off stage as the crowd applauded her decision.

In a post-show interview with E! News, Mel B said the comment was "rude and inappropriate," adding that "I'm a very real, honest person, so what you see is what you get."