Adam Elmakias

Two years ago, Melanie Martinez introduced the world to her vulnerable Cry Baby character on her debut album, Cry Baby, and its subsequent music videos. Now, Cry Baby's journey will continue in a "feature film" that will be released in tandem with her upcoming sophomore album. The film will connect all of the album's 13 songs into one long visual experience, similar to Beyoncé's approach for her past two critically acclaimed visual albums, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

"It’s all of the videos together of the next record, all thirteen, with dialogue and whatnot in between connecting all of them together, and I’m directing it and writing it and styling it and doing the makeup," Martinez, 22 told Billboard in an Aug. 15 interview. She tweeted the story like this (lol):

I have never eaten a sausage in my life lol https://t.co/qFaLs7tdEs — CRYBABY (@MelanieLBBH) August 15, 2017