Tucked at the very end of Metallica's Carpool Karaoke teaser video is Metallica putting a rock twist on Rihanna's Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Diamonds." Frontman James Hetfield is in the driver's seat with comedian Billy Eichner in the passenger's seat and the rest of Metallica in the backseats.
The unexpected moment is part of Apple Music's new Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which is based on The Late Late Show host James Corden’s popular Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment.
Metallica's episode, which includes an "Enter Sandman" sing-along, doesn't air until Aug. 15, so fans will have to wait to watch the full version of the Rihanna moment.
Apple's first episode featuring Corden with Will Smith debuted Aug. 8.
Apple’s version, executive produced by Corden and Ben Winston, pairs celebrities from music, TV, film and sports with each other, not just Corden. New episodes will be available every Tuesday.
Future road trip duos include Ariana Grande with Seth MacFarlane; Camila Cabello with Joe Jonas; will.i.am. with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba; Big Sean with Tracee Ellis Ross; Alicia Keys with John Legend; Shakira with Trevor Noah; Queen Latifah with Jada Pinkett Smith; Dierks Bentley with Sheryl Crow; Blake Shelton with Chelsea Handler; Shaq with John Cena; LeBron James with Corden; Sophie Turner with Maisie Williams; and Miley Cyrus with her famous family.
It's good to see Metallica being playful. It wasn't always the case. In a 2004 episode of Fuse's Daily Download, Lars Ulrich and Hetfield opened up about a conflict-heavy period in the band's history:
