Artists, actors and influencers from all walks of Hollywood have been coming together to help support those who are suffering from Hurricane Harvey's aftereffects in Houston. Miley Cyrus stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to vent about the natural disaster.

The singer explained while choking up:

“It’ll make me cry, so I can’t really...I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset…I couldn’t fake it. Just, my grandma sitting here, my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore it’d just be really hard. So I’m really happy to help any way that I can. And I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”