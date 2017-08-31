Artists, actors and influencers from all walks of Hollywood have been coming together to help support those who are suffering from Hurricane Harvey's aftereffects in Houston. Miley Cyrus stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to vent about the natural disaster.
The singer explained while choking up:
“It’ll make me cry, so I can’t really...I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset…I couldn’t fake it. Just, my grandma sitting here, my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore it’d just be really hard. So I’m really happy to help any way that I can. And I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”
Cyrus also announced that she will be donating $500,000 on behalf of her Happy Hippie Foundation to Hurricane Harvey relief. Fellow singers in the industry like Solange and Fall Out Boy recently extended their efforts to help, with the announcement of benefit concerts. Solange will perform a benefit show at Boston's Orpheum Theatre with Sun Ra Arkestra in on Sept. 28.
"I will be doing a special 'Orions Rise' show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief," the Houston native said on Instagram. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love."
Fall Out Boy plan to donate all the proceeds of their upcoming concert at Houston's Toyota Center on Nov. 7 to a relief fund through their Fall Out Boy Fund. Other celebrities who have donated their time and money include Demi Lovato, Coldplay, Sandra Bullock, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, DJ Khaled, Houston native Bun B, Drake, Chris Young. Solange's sister Beyoncé also offered to help her hometown. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said in a statement.
To avoid being scammed, use the Charity Navigator, which houses a list of legitimate charities responding to the storm. Next, throw it back to 2007 where Fall Out Boy hyped up their Young Wild Things Tour with Gym Class Heroes and Plain White T's to Fuse:
User Comments