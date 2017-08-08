Good news, Miley Cyrus fans: You don't have to wait much longer for her next project! The singer's upcoming album, titled Younger Now, will be released on Sept. 29. The announcement was made on her official website.
Younger Now marks Cyrus' sixth album and the follow-up to her independent 2015 release Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, as well as her commercial 2013 LP Bangerz. The latter went Platinum and gave Cyrus her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Younger Now will presumably featured previously heard tracks like lead single "Malibu" and "Inspired."
While there aren't many details on what to expect from Younger Now, Cyrus does plan to promote it with a 2017 MTV VMAs performance (that takes place on Aug. 27). She will also pop up at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Sin City on Sept. 22. But before then, throw it back to 2010 with this classic Miley Cyrus x Fuse interview:
