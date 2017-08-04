Prodigy, one-half of legendary rap duo Mobb Deep, died of accidental choking. According to TMZ's reports, the Clark County Medical Examiner confirmed the results. The website previously claimed the rapper was first admitted to the hospital in June for choking on an egg.

He died at age 42 on June 20 after he was taken to a Las Vegas hospital for complications following a live set on the third annual Art of Rap Tour on June 17. Just two days after Prodigy's unexpected passing, his friend and fellow Mobb Deep member Havoc publicly commented on the news. "I knew that he was in the hospital, but I know that he's not dead—he goes to the hospital all the time," Havoc recalled. "Rumors get around, dumb shit. I was laughing to be honest with you, because I had not directly spoken to P[rodigy], but I knew his status every day since I left [Las] Vegas."