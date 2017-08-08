Jennifer Lawrence finds herself with a pair of unwanted house guests in the new trailer for Mother! The psychological horror is directed by none other than Darren Aronofsky, the man behind award-winning classics like Requiem For a Dream, The Wrestler and Black Swan.

The trailer seems unassuming at first, with Lawrence and her husband (played by Javier Bardem) enjoy a seemingly peaceful life at their country home. But soon their lives are interrupted when a mysterious couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) show up and plan to stay as guests. Lawrence's character quickly realizes there is something more to this couple and finds herself in the midst of paranoia-inducing terror.