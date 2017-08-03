Kilmister: David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images; Bowie: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister died in 2015, but his gravelly voice lives on in the music he left behind and now in this powerful cover of the late David Bowie's 1977 hit "Heroes." 

The just-released cover, one of Lemmy's final recordings, is part of the rock band's upcoming Under Cöver album, which will include covers of Metallica's "Whiplash," Sex Pistol's "God Save The Queen," Ted Nugent's "Cat Scratch Fever," The Ramones' "Rockaway Beach" and Judas Priest's "Breaking The Law."

Lemmy and bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee recorded the "Heroes" cover during their Bad Magic sessions in 2015.“

"[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun, which is what projects like this should be — fun," Mikkey Dee said in a statement.

David Bowie in Photos: Remembering the Legend

Take a look back at his musical life in photos.

January 11, 2016
David Bowie during David Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, Unite

Bowie in Concert, 1997

David Bowie during his 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Patti Ouderkirk/WireImage) more »

Patti Ouderkirk

LOS ANGELES - 1973: Musician David Bowie performs onstage during his "Ziggy Stardust" era in 1973 in Los Angeles, California.

Ziggy Stardust-Era Bowie In L.A.

Bowie performs onstage during his "Ziggy Stardust" era in 1973 in Los Angeles. more »

Michael Ochs Archives

LONDON - NOVEMBER 1969: Musician David Bowie plays an acoustic Espana 12-string guitar to promote the release of his album "S

David Bowie circa "Space Oddity"

Bowie plays an acoustic guitar to promote the release of his album "Space Oddity" in November 1969 in London. more »

Michael Ochs Archives

British pop singer David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during his 1978 world tour. (Photo by Evening Standard/Ge

Bowie in Concert, 1978

David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during his 1978 world tour. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) more »

Evening Standard

A colour-enhanced image of English singer and musician David Bowie, exaggerating his heterochromia iridis, 1973. This photo w

David Bowie Circa "Pin Ups"

A color-enhanced image of Bowie, exaggerating his eyes, in 1973. This photo was taken in Paris during a photoshoot for Bowie's 'Pin Ups' album. more »

Justin de Villeneuve

British singer David Bowie, London 1992. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images)

David Bowie, 90s Man

David Bowie, London 1992. more »

Terry O'Neill

A portrait of David Bowie being interviewed wearing an eye patch at the Amstel Hotel on 7th February 1974 in Amsterdam, Nethe

David Bowie, 1974

A portrait of David Bowie being interviewed wearing an eye patch at the Amstel Hotel in February 1974 in Amsterdam. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns) more »

Gijsbert Hanekroot

Event: "Dancing In The Street"

Bowie & Jagger

The two icons' classic duet "Dancing In The Street." more »

RB

1976: David Bowie poses for a portrait in 1976. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

David Bowie, 1976

David Bowie poses for a portrait in 1976. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) more »

Michael Ochs Archives

NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Iggy Pop and David Bowie pose backstage after an 1986 Iggy Pop concert at The Ritz in New York City.

Bowie and Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop and David Bowie pose backstage after an 1986 Iggy Pop concert at The Ritz in New York City. (Photo by L. Busacca/Larry Busacca/Wireimage) more »

L. Busacca

NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Lou Reed (L) and David Bowie (R) attend the opening of Lou Reed NY photography exhibit at the Gallery

Bowie and Lou Reed

Lou Reed and David Bowie attend the opening of Reed's photography exhibit at the Gallery at Hermes on January 19, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) more »

Andrew H. Walker

Studio portrait of British rock singer David Bowie wearing a black satin suit and holding a red guitar, 1980s. (Photo by Foto

Portrait Of David Bowie With Guitar

Studio portrait of Bowie wearing a black satin suit and holding a red guitar, 1980s. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) more »

Fotos International

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Linked Against Leukemia honoring Rihanna & Michael Clinton hosted by Katharina Harf at Cipriani Wall

Bowie and Iman

David Bowie and wife Iman at the Linked Against Leukemia event at Cipriani Wall Street on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DKMS) more »

Andrew H. Walker

From left to right, singers Mick Jagger, Tina Turner and David Bowie at the Prince's Trust 10th Anniversary Rock Gala at Wemb

Bowie, Mick Jagger & Tina Turner

Mick Jagger, Tina Turner and David Bowie at the Prince's Trust 10th Anniversary Rock Gala at Wembley Arena, London, 23rd June 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) more »

Dave Hogan

David Bowie during Area:2 Festival at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, NY - Show at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New Yo

Bowie Live, 2002

David Bowie during Area:2 Festival at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, NY. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) more »

KMazur

