Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister died in 2015, but his gravelly voice lives on in the music he left behind and now in this powerful cover of the late David Bowie's 1977 hit "Heroes."
The just-released cover, one of Lemmy's final recordings, is part of the rock band's upcoming Under Cöver album, which will include covers of Metallica's "Whiplash," Sex Pistol's "God Save The Queen," Ted Nugent's "Cat Scratch Fever," The Ramones' "Rockaway Beach" and Judas Priest's "Breaking The Law."
Lemmy and bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee recorded the "Heroes" cover during their Bad Magic sessions in 2015.“
"[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun, which is what projects like this should be — fun," Mikkey Dee said in a statement.
