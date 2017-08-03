Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister died in 2015, but his gravelly voice lives on in the music he left behind and now in this powerful cover of the late David Bowie's 1977 hit "Heroes."

The just-released cover, one of Lemmy's final recordings, is part of the rock band's upcoming Under Cöver album, which will include covers of Metallica's "Whiplash," Sex Pistol's "God Save The Queen," Ted Nugent's "Cat Scratch Fever," The Ramones' "Rockaway Beach" and Judas Priest's "Breaking The Law."