The time has come folks! USA has released the official debut trailer for Mr. Robot Season 3, which gives a sneak peek of what could be the most chilling season to date. The trailer comes days after a scavenger hunt where fans had to look for clues on social media to unlock, including the first look at new cast member's Bobby Cannavale (Nurse Jackie, Boardwalk Empire) character Irving.
The trailer is set to the lyrics of Leonard Cohen's 1992 song "Democracy," which elevates its haunting factor of Elliot Alderson's (played by Rami Malek) hacking excursions in New York City. "I'm sentimental, if you know what I mean I love the country but I can't stand the scene / And I'm neither left or right I'm just staying home tonight, getting lost in that hopeless little screen," a mysterious voice crackles as it recites the classic lyrics.
There are also quick flashes of FBI agent Dom DiPierro (Grace Gummer) holding a gun, Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom) chugging a bottle of vodka, Alderson fearfully wrapping his hands around his mouth and his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) crying. Look out for the Season 3 premiere of the acclaimed series on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 PM EST on USA Network. Next, check out our interview with American Horror Story and Mr. Robot composer Mac Quayle.
And after that, watch Joey Bada$$ (who played Leon in Mr. Robot Season 2) explains why the show is like The Matrix:
