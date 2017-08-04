The time has come folks! USA has released the official debut trailer for Mr. Robot Season 3, which gives a sneak peek of what could be the most chilling season to date. The trailer comes days after a scavenger hunt where fans had to look for clues on social media to unlock, including the first look at new cast member's Bobby Cannavale (Nurse Jackie, Boardwalk Empire) character Irving.

The trailer is set to the lyrics of Leonard Cohen's 1992 song "Democracy," which elevates its haunting factor of Elliot Alderson's (played by Rami Malek) hacking excursions in New York City. "I'm sentimental, if you know what I mean I love the country but I can't stand the scene / And I'm neither left or right I'm just staying home tonight, getting lost in that hopeless little screen," a mysterious voice crackles as it recites the classic lyrics.