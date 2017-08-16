Pink: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images; Jackson: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Spears: Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Bowie: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images; Rihanna: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Come on and raise your glass to Pink, who will be joining the pantheon of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipients when she accepts the honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.  

The coveted Video Vanguard Award is a lifetime-achievement accolade honoring artists for their groundbreaking music videos. Pink, a six-time VMA winner and three-time Grammy winner, is following in the footsteps of previous iconic recipients such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé and more.

Here are all the past artists who have received the award since its inception in 1984. The list only lists performers, but directors have also earned the accolade, including Hype Williams, Mark Romanek, Wayne Isham, Julien Temple, Zbigniew Rybczyński, Russell Mulcahy Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Richard Lester.

Watch past recipients' acceptance speeches right here (we'll update this with Pink's speech on Aug. 27): 

2016: RIHANNA

2015: KANYE WEST

2014: BEYONCÉ

2013: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

2011: BRITNEY SPEARS

2003: DURAN DURAN

2001: U2

2000: RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

1998: BEASTIE BOYS

1997: LL COOL J

1995: R.E.M.

1994: TOM PETTY

1994: THE ROLLING STONES

1992: GUNS N' ROSES

1991: BON JOVI

1990: JANET JACKSON

1989: GEORGE MICHAEL

1988: MICHAEL JACKSON

1987: PETER GABRIEL

1986: MADONNA

1985: DAVID BYRNE OF TALKING HEADS

1984: DAVID BOWIE

1994: THE BEATLES

Note: No acceptance speech video was available, but here's a look back at the inaugural VMAs in 1984