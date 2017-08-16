Come on and raise your glass to Pink, who will be joining the pantheon of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipients when she accepts the honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.
The coveted Video Vanguard Award is a lifetime-achievement accolade honoring artists for their groundbreaking music videos. Pink, a six-time VMA winner and three-time Grammy winner, is following in the footsteps of previous iconic recipients such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé and more.
Here are all the past artists who have received the award since its inception in 1984. The list only lists performers, but directors have also earned the accolade, including Hype Williams, Mark Romanek, Wayne Isham, Julien Temple, Zbigniew Rybczyński, Russell Mulcahy Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Richard Lester.
Watch past recipients' acceptance speeches right here (we'll update this with Pink's speech on Aug. 27):
2016: RIHANNA
2015: KANYE WEST
2014: BEYONCÉ
2013: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
2011: BRITNEY SPEARS
2003: DURAN DURAN
2001: U2
2000: RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
1998: BEASTIE BOYS
1997: LL COOL J
1995: R.E.M.
1994: TOM PETTY
1994: THE ROLLING STONES
1992: GUNS N' ROSES
1991: BON JOVI
1990: JANET JACKSON
1989: GEORGE MICHAEL
1988: MICHAEL JACKSON
1987: PETER GABRIEL
1986: MADONNA
1985: DAVID BYRNE OF TALKING HEADS
1984: DAVID BOWIE
1994: THE BEATLES
Note: No acceptance speech video was available, but here's a look back at the inaugural VMAs in 1984
User Comments