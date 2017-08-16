Come on and raise your glass to Pink, who will be joining the pantheon of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipients when she accepts the honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

The coveted Video Vanguard Award is a lifetime-achievement accolade honoring artists for their groundbreaking music videos. Pink, a six-time VMA winner and three-time Grammy winner, is following in the footsteps of previous iconic recipients such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé and more.