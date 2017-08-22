Big things just keep happening for Nathan Sharp. After revealing his latest cover—his just-released rendition of Charlie Puth's "Attention" brings an unexpected twist to the hit and already has more than 100,000 views—the singer/voice actor best known as NateWantsToBattle is hitting the road this October.

And if you've seen (and loved) Sharp on tour in the past, you'll be happy to know he's enlisted fellow YouTubers and former tour mates AmaLee and Mandopony for the trek. For those keeping track, that trio boast nearly 2.9 million YouTube subscribers between their three channels.