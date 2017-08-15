Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in the critically lauded horror film The Witch in 2015, is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of Studio 8's reimagining of the 1992 vampire flick Nosferatu.
If Variety's Aug. 15 report comes to fruition, her casting would mark the wishful reunion with director Robert Eggers, who helmed The Witch and is taking the directorial reigns on the Nosferatu remake.
Since starring in The Witch, she joined James McAvoy as stars in 2017's Split, the M. Night Shyamalan-directed psychological thriller about imprisoned girls kidnapped by a man with 23 personalities.
The only thing in the way of 21-year-old officially signing on is her schedule because she's busy filming other movie and TV roles, including Magik in X-Men: The New Mutants and Nella in The Miniaturist.
