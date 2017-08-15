Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in the critically lauded horror film The Witch in 2015, is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of Studio 8's reimagining of the 1992 vampire flick Nosferatu.

If Variety's Aug. 15 report comes to fruition, her casting would mark the wishful reunion with director Robert Eggers, who helmed The Witch and is taking the directorial reigns on the Nosferatu remake.