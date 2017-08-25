Paramore took over Good Morning America Summer Concert Series today (Aug. 25) as they transformed New York City's Central Park into their own bouncing party. Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro amped the crowd with performances of “Hard Times,” “Fake Happy” and “Rose Colored Boy.”

The band shimmied to the catchy-as-hell tunes while wearing matching '80s-style black and white outfits, as their fans belted along to every word. The energy put into the GMA performance shows just how much Paramore appreciates this record, which Hayley reflected on in a heartfelt note back in June. She wrote:

"A year ago we sat with the label and said we wanted the album launch to look different than anything we'd done in the past. Less focused on sell, sell, sell...and more about friendship and art and our own enjoyment of the process. We have to remain inspired and care for ourselves a unit, as individuals, and as a part of a larger creative community that we are thankful to be a part of. Setting these songs free was harder for Taylor & I this time than it was the last time around. It also felt more surreal because Zac was once again part of the celebration and that's still something I pinch myself over. Now that After Laughter belongs to more people than just us, I feel like I just need to express how incredible it feels to have people accept it for all that it is."