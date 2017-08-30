Japan's techno-pop stars are back with new tunes that go harder than ever.

Perfume released their new single "If You Wanna" with the trio embracing a hard-hitting, glitch-pop sound. The cut opens with the otherworldly vocals that has made the trio famous, before it cuts into a glitchy, electro-pop breakdown that blends a starry storm of synthesizers that are as throbbing and twinkly.