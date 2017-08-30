Japan's techno-pop stars are back with new tunes that go harder than ever.

Perfume released their new single "If You Wanna" with the trio embracing a hard-hitting, glitch-pop sound. The cut opens with the otherworldly vocals that has made the trio famous, before it cuts into a glitchy, electro-pop breakdown that blends a starry storm of synthesizers that are as throbbing and twinkly. 

Stream via Spotify below:

Clocking in just under three minutes, "If You Wanna" is almost like the first cookie in what will inevitably be another delicious box of treats in the group's anticipated full-length album.

"If You Wanna" is accompanied by the B-side track "Everyday," that plays more towards the band's traditional sound with a trendy, tropical-pop beat. It all indicates Perfume's upcoming LP could be their most creative and accessible yet.

Behind the Scenes With Perfume at Their Costume Gallery Experience: Photos

Fans could get about as up close and personal with the famous Japanese pop-techno trio as possible with their 'Perfume: A Gallery Experience' exhibit in New York. Get a quick peep inside the gallery with the girls themselves

September 15, 2016

Perfume

From left to right, Perfume's Kashiyuka, A-Chan and Nocchi backstage at their Perfume: A Gallery Experience in New York.

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

Undercover Together

"It's so much fun," A-Chan tell Fuse of their travels during their most-recent Cosmic Explorer Tour. "The three of us can't really go out together in Japan because we get recognized, but outside Japan we can."

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

Perfume Style

Perfume's coordinated style is arguably as famous their techno-pop sound. A-Chan and Kashiyuka wear dresses (with Kashiyuka always rocking her straight bangs) while Nocchi is the only member who wears shorts or pants and keeps her hair short.

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

Perfume Visuals

"A lot of people think the visual is a very important for us and we feel the same way," Kashiyuka said of their decision to bring the gallery abroad. "Having those dresses up close and in front of you really makes an impact. And if you look at it up close, it's a lot more delicate and sensitive than you think it is. The professionalism of the staff can be seen at this gallery here."

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

Biggest Tour Yet

Perfume's Cosmic Explorer Tour saw them returning to cities like Los Angeles and New York, and new stops including Chicago and San Francisco.

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

Perfume in NYC

Despite it being their second time performing in New York, the Perfume ladies admit they aren't used to the city just yet. "There's a 24-hour deli right next to our hotel," A-Chan shared of one of their recent experiences. "We loved it. We got sushi, Chinese food, fruit, everything. We took everything we wanted...and it was surprisingly expensive. That was a surprise!"

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

What's Next?

Looking ahead to rest of 2016, A-Chan shares, "After we get back, we have a dome tour in Japan and towards the end of the year we'll be doing a festival and end-of-year shows."

Jeff Benjamin for Fuse

