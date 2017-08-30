Japan's techno-pop stars are back with new tunes that go harder than ever.
Perfume released their new single "If You Wanna" with the trio embracing a hard-hitting, glitch-pop sound. The cut opens with the otherworldly vocals that has made the trio famous, before it cuts into a glitchy, electro-pop breakdown that blends a starry storm of synthesizers that are as throbbing and twinkly.
Stream via Spotify below:
Clocking in just under three minutes, "If You Wanna" is almost like the first cookie in what will inevitably be another delicious box of treats in the group's anticipated full-length album.
"If You Wanna" is accompanied by the B-side track "Everyday," that plays more towards the band's traditional sound with a trendy, tropical-pop beat. It all indicates Perfume's upcoming LP could be their most creative and accessible yet.
Behind the Scenes With Perfume at Their Costume Gallery Experience: Photos
Fans could get about as up close and personal with the famous Japanese pop-techno trio as possible with their 'Perfume: A Gallery Experience' exhibit in New York. Get a quick peep inside the gallery with the girls themselves
